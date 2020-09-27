Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,770 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.42% of Assured Guaranty worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 28.9% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 14.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 77.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, MKM Partners cut their price target on Assured Guaranty from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.67. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

