Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 1,150.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $60.24 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $63.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

AAWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $566,496.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $778,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 153,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,177,148.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,913 shares of company stock worth $3,877,158 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

