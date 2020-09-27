Bank of America Corp DE Buys 51,458 Shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) by 422.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 6.55% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RTH opened at $145.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.26. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $94.61 and a twelve month high of $156.12.

