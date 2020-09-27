Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.64% of McGrath RentCorp worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGRC. Oppenheimer raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $58.49 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $44.32 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.33.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.52. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $137.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

In other news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $204,670.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $189,215.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at $723,201.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,943 shares of company stock worth $713,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.