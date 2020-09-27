Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 557,419 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Telefonica Brasil worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 4.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica Brasil stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Telefonica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.49%.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Telefonica Brasil from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

