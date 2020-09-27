Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.40 Million Stock Holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 36.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129,447 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in POSCO were worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 232.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 208.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 137.1% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 37.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of PKX stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. POSCO has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

