Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,854 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEMQ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

