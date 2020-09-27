Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 15,550 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,482 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,485 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

3D Systems stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $563.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.51.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.58 million. On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $91,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,958.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

