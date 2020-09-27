Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 2,972 Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 72.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 974.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 144,733 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

KALA stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.24. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.29.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,993.41% and a negative return on equity of 105.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

