Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 7,209 Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 125.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,963,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $623,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2,035.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,194,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $261,450,000 after acquiring an additional 21,155,189 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 64.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 8,275,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,490,000 after buying an additional 3,236,164 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,634,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,598,000 after buying an additional 103,806 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 10.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,656,684 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,296,000 after buying an additional 256,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.