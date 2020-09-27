Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 169.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,602,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 11,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $364,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,252.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate Bancsystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

