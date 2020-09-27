Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 47.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1,569.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a market cap of $947.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.20. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $253.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.89%.

WIRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Encore Wire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

