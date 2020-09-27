Bank of Montreal Can Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,452 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

BMRC opened at $27.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $378.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.82. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.