Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 10,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fondren Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $268,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,664.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $32,493.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,727.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,362 shares of company stock worth $1,083,294. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $5.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $171.86 million, a PE ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 0.91. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

