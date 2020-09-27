Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 29,990 Shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.90% of Movado Group worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 108.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at $144,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Movado Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.66. Movado Group, Inc has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $28.78.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

