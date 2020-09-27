Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.64% of United Insurance worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,585,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,131,000 after purchasing an additional 120,055 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in United Insurance by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 45,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in United Insurance by 149.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UIHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $6.23 on Friday. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $268.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.69.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $195.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.35 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

