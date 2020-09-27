Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Blackline were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Blackline during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackline during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackline in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackline in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackline by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Blackline in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Blackline from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blackline in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Blackline from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Blackline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Blackline stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.86. Blackline Inc has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $94.06.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. Blackline’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,803,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,054.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 30,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $2,252,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,013 shares of company stock worth $26,652,323. 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

