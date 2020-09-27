Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Holdings Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Boise Cascade worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 31.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 42.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 16,061 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $777,834.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,287.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,179 shares of company stock worth $1,490,349. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $38.40 on Friday. Boise Cascade Co has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade Co will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

