Bollore (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Shares Down 1.8%

Bollore SA (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.62. 26,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 144,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18.

Bollore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

Bollore engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Solutions segments. It provides freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; supplies domestic fuel; and operates oil pipelines.

