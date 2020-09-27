Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 35.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 27.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 23.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 332.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 536,775 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 35.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonic Fund II L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $2,156,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $797.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.96. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.