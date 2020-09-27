Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 393.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 49.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPY opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 1.63. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $20.58.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.25 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Property Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

