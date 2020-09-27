Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Stake Reduced by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,984 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CAE were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in CAE by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 14,230,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,072,000 after acquiring an additional 360,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in CAE by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,589,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CAE by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,903,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,527,000 after purchasing an additional 491,018 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CAE by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,398,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in CAE by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,098,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,468,000 after purchasing an additional 189,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CAE from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CAE from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BofA Securities cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

NYSE:CAE opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cae Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.51.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cae Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

