California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.11% of Funko worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Funko by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Funko by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

FNKO opened at $5.75 on Friday. Funko Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $284.76 million, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.36.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Funko had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Funko Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.82.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

