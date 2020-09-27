California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Magellan Health worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGLN shares. BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

NASDAQ MGLN opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.14. Magellan Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Health Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.