California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,960 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $716,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 36,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $355.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.24 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.64% and a negative net margin of 113.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

