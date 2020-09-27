California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Mantech International worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MANT. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mantech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Mantech International by 406.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mantech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mantech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MANT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mantech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Mantech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Mantech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mantech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

MANT opened at $69.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.08. Mantech International Corp has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.69 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mantech International Corp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

