California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of OneMain worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 75,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 33,632 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 137,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 22,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Shares of OMF opened at $29.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.42. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.63 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.