California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 18,298 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,215 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Simmons First National worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1,856.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

In related news, Director Steven A. Cosse bought 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFNC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.94. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.13 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.91%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.