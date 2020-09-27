California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after acquiring an additional 779,794 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,701,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,255,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after acquiring an additional 283,112 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 168.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,368,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,499,000 after acquiring an additional 857,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,265,000 after acquiring an additional 128,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA opened at $32.61 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.37 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

