California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in News were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in News by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in News by 5.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in News by 30.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in News by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 143,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NWS stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01. News Corp has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.58.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.