California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.52 Million Position in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,303 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Altair Engineering worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,851 shares of the software’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after buying an additional 46,487 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 60.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,307 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 25,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 92.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,557 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 26,261 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 28,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,094,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Simon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,909 shares of company stock worth $14,312,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $41.43 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -138.10 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.13 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

