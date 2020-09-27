California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Korn Ferry worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 51.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,540,000 after purchasing an additional 632,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Korn Ferry by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,858,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 147,922 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Korn Ferry by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,631,000 after purchasing an additional 112,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Korn Ferry by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,775,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.56 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,624. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

