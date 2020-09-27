California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.64 Million Position in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in AtriCure by 35.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 75.0% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 528,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after buying an additional 226,549 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AtriCure by 97.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 32.3% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,207,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $264,072.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,809 shares in the company, valued at $912,270.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

ATRC opened at $40.07 on Friday. AtriCure Inc. has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 0.71.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

