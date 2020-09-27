California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.64 Million Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,113 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHO. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 435,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 207,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000.

SHO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

In other news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SHO opened at $7.76 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

