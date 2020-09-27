California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.66 Million Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,561,000 after acquiring an additional 198,666 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,169,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,016,000 after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,529,000 after acquiring an additional 60,131 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,201,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 153,740 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,744,000 after acquiring an additional 39,086 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 177.54%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.37%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

