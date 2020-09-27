California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,644 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 36,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

NSIT stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $283,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,444.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 5,724 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $336,914.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,639 shares of company stock worth $1,125,437 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

