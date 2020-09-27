California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 31,699 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,209,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,524,000 after acquiring an additional 578,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 55,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

NYSE:PEB opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. Equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 12,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $275,174.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.