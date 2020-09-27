California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.75 Million Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,778 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 508.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBBY. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

In related news, Director Sue Gove acquired 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,078.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Yerger acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $14.53 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

