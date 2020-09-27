California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.84 Million Holdings in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,748 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. FMR LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,653,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,487,000 after buying an additional 3,130,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,461,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,389,000 after buying an additional 1,007,244 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $9,306,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,090,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 240.2% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 600,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 158,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,093,182.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

TGTX opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. TG Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 384.84% and a negative net margin of 135,198.03%. As a group, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.