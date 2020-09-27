California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.95 Million Position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of CONMED worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in CONMED in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 44.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CONMED by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CONMED by 49.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNMD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

CNMD opened at $76.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.89. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $359,488.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $360,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,585 shares of company stock valued at $991,330. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.