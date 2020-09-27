California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,081,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $592,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion and a PE ratio of 21.82. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Black Diamond Therapeutics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s payout ratio is 60.69%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Noll purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

