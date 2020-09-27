California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 291,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 11.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 50.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 21.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 64,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 173,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. CNX Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.62.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.76 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The business’s revenue was down 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

