California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Copa worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 141.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 28,127 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth about $703,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth about $289,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth about $1,380,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.62. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $116.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $0.68. Copa had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Copa from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

