California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,892 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Tenable worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 20.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tenable by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tenable by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $194,171.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,471 shares in the company, valued at $39,144,803.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 38,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $1,343,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,648.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,805,786 shares of company stock worth $185,863,556 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $37.31 on Friday. Tenable Holdings Inc has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

