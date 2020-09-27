California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $69,224,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,066,000 after buying an additional 780,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,765,000 after buying an additional 695,062 shares in the last quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $13,786,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 45.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 985,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,992,000 after buying an additional 306,486 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $86.69 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $89.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPTX shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.71.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

