California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Hancock Whitney worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 178.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 50.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HWC stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $311.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWC. DA Davidson upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

