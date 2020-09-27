California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,014,000 after purchasing an additional 231,973 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

NYSE:KW opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,262,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,839,987.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $215,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,332. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

