California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PPD were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPD by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PPD by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PPD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPD by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 10,732,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $335,705,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Glen Donovan sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $98,475.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,786,316 shares of company stock valued at $337,506,003.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01. PPD has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PPD will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

