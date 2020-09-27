California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,036 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Boyd Gaming worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 89.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 22.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $391,680.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $791,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 2.39. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

