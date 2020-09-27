California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,138 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 43.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 35.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $40.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $90.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 36.79%. Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SFBS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 6,700 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $251,183.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,964,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 6,500 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $251,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,559.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,194 shares of company stock valued at $773,794 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

